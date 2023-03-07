The 5 Symptoms Of Ovarian Cancer Experts Warn You Should Never Ignore

Carol Yepes via Getty Images

March is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month and during this month charities and organisations focus on how to spot the signs of the disease. It’s often referred to as the “silent killer” because several of the symptoms can be confused with other conditions and worryingly 80% of ovarian cancers are diagnosed at an advanced stage, which can lead to a poorer prognosis.

Ovarian cancer is the sixth most common cause of cancer deaths in women, and it accounts for more deaths in the UK than all other gynaecological cancers put together, according to the cancer research charity, The Eve Appeal.

Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, provides an important opportunity to allow women to spot the signs and symptoms.

Dr. Anushka Patchava, Deputy Chief Medical Officer at Vitality and a qualified medical doctor explains what ovarian cancer is and its lesser-known symptoms.

What is ovarian cancer and how common is it?

Ovarian cancer is a common type of cancer in women that affects the ovaries. Nearly 2 in 3 women diagnosed with ovarian cancer are between the ages of 20 and 70. Typically, ovarian cancer affects women who have been through menopause, usually those 50 and over, though it can sometimes affect younger women too. In fact, around 1 in 75 women get ovarian cancer, and the chance of dying from it is 1 in 108.

Ovarian cancer is most common in women who have undergone menopause. Also, it can be hereditary, and your risk is increased if your mother, sister or daughter has had it.

Why is it referred to as the ‘silent killer’?

Ovarian cancer is often referred to in the media as the ‘silent killer’ because many of the symptoms of ovarian cancer can be confused with other conditions.

For example, symptoms can include bloating, having a swollen tummy, feeling full when eating, needing to urinate often, and all of these can be confused with gastrointestinal or urinary conditions.

Therefore, ovarian cancer can often be mis-diagnosed, or its symptoms attributed to other conditions such as irritable bowel, resulting in a delayed diagnosis. And unfortunately, 80% of ovarian cancers are diagnosed at an advanced stage, leading to a poorer prognosis.

Signs and symptoms

Some common signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer can include the following five things:

Feeling constantly bloated Having a swollen tummy Experiencing discomfort in your tummy or pelvic area Feeling full quickly when eating or having trouble eating your usual amount Needing to urinate more often than normal or feeling like you always need to urinate

Other symptoms include: back pain, pain during sexual intercourse, fatigue, constipation, as well as changes to your menstrual cycle (whether that be irregular bleeding, of bleeding heavier than normal), and unexpected weight loss can also be symptoms to be aware of and those to discuss with your doctor.

What are the treatment options?

If you or a loved one receiving a diagnosis of ovarian cancer, treatment depends on the stage of the disease and whether or not it has spread. Though, most people might undergo a combination of surgery or chemotherapy.