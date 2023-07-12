So, Does Shaving Actually Make Your Hair Come Back Thicker?

Dimensions via Getty Images

If you’ve ever been told that your hair will grow back thicker, faster and darker after shaving, you’re definitely not alone.

This old wives’ tale has a lot of us turning to good old Doctor Google as the weather is heating up and we’re baring more skin. Apparently, Google searches for ‘Does shaving make hair grow faster’ have increased by 70% in the last week.

We all know that hair removal can be tricky at the best of times for those of us who like to remove our body hair, and that’s without having to worry about this age-old debate.

So, we spoke to hair removal expert for Smooth Appeal, Hilary Hepburn, who shares whether there actually is any truth to this claim, and the difference in results you can expect from shaving vs waxing…

Does hair grow back thicker, faster or darker after shaving?

“The short answer is no, your hair doesn’t grow back thicker, faster or darker after shaving,” she says.

She explains why it sometimes looks like that, though: “When you shave unwanted hair, you’re only removing the hair from the skin’s surface, leaving behind the actual root underneath and a small ‘tip’ of hair, which creates the illusion that your hair is darker and thicker, but it actually isn’t.”

“You’re also cutting the hair at an angle,” she explains, “leaving a blunt that looks coarser and can feel sharp.”

She says that when we shave, the regrowth is actually continual growth of the hair that was cut, rather than new hair growing in. Following?

“So it does grow through faster compared to if you were to remove the hair from the root and the time it would take for hair to regrow through the follicle,” she says.

We’re all different, and it’s important to note that genetics and other factors play a massive part in the growth and colour of your hair. For example, sunlight can cause hairs to appear lighter, but if you were to shave those hairs, they would return as your natural hair colour.

“Hair growth can also be affected by genetics and bodily changes, such as puberty and menopause,” says Hilary.

Is waxing better for hair removal?

If shaving isn’t really doing anything to the hair beneath the surface, is there much point hacking away at it all the time when you could rip it out from the root?

“Waxing targets the hair at the root, removing it completely and thus extending the amount of time it takes for the hair to be visible above the skin’s surface. These hairs will have a natural, tapered end, which makes them appear lighter and less visible,” she says.

And actually, waxing might make things easier in the long run — apparently, it can cause your hair to come in thinner and more sparse.