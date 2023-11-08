So THAT's Why 1 In 4 People Are Breaking Up Right Now

Dejan Marjanovic via Getty Images

Forget cuffing season, this autumn has been a time for breakups.

Data from eHarmony suggests that over a quarter (26%) of singles are breaking up at the moment – with this peaking at 37% among Gen Z, according to their Dating Diaries report.

We’d always assumed cosy season was the perfect time to settle down with a partner – so, why are so many couples splitting this autumn?

The reasons for breaking up are varied

Gen Z singles revealed the main reasons for breaking up with their partner were due to a lack of communication (48%), growing apart (38%), and cheating and infidelity (33%).

And despite the cuffing season stereotype, Laurel House, a relationship expert from eHarmony, says that autumn is actually prime breakup time.

“Couples who are coming back from summer vacations are now considering what they really need and want out of life and love, creating this year’s ‘Fall Out season’,” they shared.

And situationships, where one or both parties are unclear about what their relationship status is despite regularly hanging out and doing date-like activities, are thought to be a contributor, too.

“Gen Z is a no-drama generation. They tend to be easy-going, conflict avoidant, and can sometimes come across as non-committal,” House explains.

“In attempting to avoid drama, many Gen Zers are jumping out of entanglements in styles that can be confusing for the person on the other end.”

It makes sense that aside from breaking up more often, some Gen Zers are broadening their definition of an ex, too ― while most of us (28%) consider anyone we’ve exclusively dated an ex, 32% of Gen Zers consider anyone they’ve dated for a month of more an ex, regardless of exclusivity.

Millennials are much more likely to get back with their ex than Gen Z

While 70% of millennials admitted to sleeping with an ex after a breakup (woah), Gen Z are much more likely to block (35%) exes from their social media accounts entirely.

Almost two-thirds (65%) of singles have had their heart broken by a situationship (for Gen Z, the figure sits art 76%). While over half (56%) found that situationship breakups were more painful than a long-term relationship ending (we agree).

Closure is important to a lot of people to help them move on – 68% of singles agree. Meanwhile three-quarters (74%) of singles say they’re “more resilient” than they’d previously thought after experiencing a breakup, and 63% of those going through it said they still believe in “the one” (73% for Gen Z).