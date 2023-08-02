So THAT'S Why We Get Those Annoying Rogue Chin Hairs

Sergey Mironov via Getty Images Woman in cotton bathrobe applying cream and massaging chin while looking at mirror during beauty routine in bathroom at home.

As you got older, nearly every time you look in the mirror you’ll find something new. Whether it’s those pesky spots or a new blemish, something always seems to pop up on our faces. But the last thing you want to see on your face is a chin hair or two.

It might feel weird but having hairs on your chin for the most part is completely normal.

So, where does the hair on your chin actually come from? There are several reasons why you might have chin hairs. It could be caused by hormonal changes, ageing, or genetics – but there a few instances in which you need to speak to your doctor.

Hirsutism

Facial hair is usually nothing to be concerned about, but if you start producing thick, dark hair on your neck, chest and face, stomach, or your lower back, it could be hirsutism.

Hirsutism is connected to androgen hormones which can be triggered if you start to produce high levels of these hormones or if your body develops sensitivity to them.

According to the NHS, hirsutism can be caused by:

specific types of medicines

the use anabolic steroids

other hormonal conditions like Cushing’s syndrome and acromegaly

a tumour affecting your hormone levels

PCOS (Polycystic ovary syndrome)

PCOS is probably one of the most commonly known causes of chin hairs. It affects how women’s ovaries work. There are several symptoms of PCOS but excess androgen is what causes facial hair. Women with PCOS have high levels of “male” hormones in the body.

Adrenal gland problems

Adrenal gland problems can often be caused by tumours that cause an excess amount of androgen production. This can cause a growth in facial hair, weight gain, and a deeper voice.

Diabetes

High levels of insulin can change your hormone production. For women, this means that your ovaries will produce more androgen/testosterone. This causes thicker hair to grow on several different parts of the body which includes your face, neck, chest, arms, and legs.

Cushing Syndrome

Cushing syndrome is when your body produces high levels of the hormone cortisol over an extended period of time. It usually affects people who have been taking steroid medicine or steroid tablets for a long time, according to the NHS.