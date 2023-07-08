5 Reasons You've Missed Your Period (That Aren't Pregnancy)

Malte Mueller via Getty Images

A late or missed period can be super worrying if you’re not hoping to start a family anytime soon, but it’s usually nothing to worry about.

Your menstrual cycle can be influenced by a whole host of factors, like stress and changing exercise habits.

Advertisement

“Most periods occur approximately every 28 days, however, a normal cycle can be anywhere from 21 to 40 days,” explains practicing GP Dr Neel Patel, from LloydsPharmacy Online Doctor.



“It’s also common to have an irregular menstrual cycle which means your period might appear at different times during the month.”

If your period usually follows the same cycle (such as every 28 days) then it’s considered late if it doesn’t occur after one day. However, this is not an immediate cause for concern, says Dr Patel.

Is it normal to miss a period?

While missing a period can be alarming, it’s actually very common and doesn’t necessarily mean you are pregnant, suggests Dr Patel.

Advertisement

“Various factors can affect your menstrual cycle such as stress, weight changes and the contraceptive method that you use,” he says.

Potential causes of a missed period

1. Exercise

“Too much exercise can place stress on the body which in turn, can affect the hormones responsible for your periods,” explains Dr Patel.

“If your periods become irregular, or stop completely, you may wish to reduce your level of physical activity. Athletes should speak to a specialist doctor who can advise on how to manage exercise and their periods.”

2. Stress

From gut health and digestion to lack of sleep and anxiety, stress really does a number on our physical and mental health. And apparently, it takes a toll on our menstrual health, too.

“If you’re stressed, your periods may become heavier, more painful, longer or shorter. Or they may stop altogether,” says Dr Patel.

Advertisement

“Avoiding stress by practising self-care or having talking therapies such as CBT can help you to manage these symptoms.”

3. Contraception

“Some methods of contraception, such as the coil and injection, can result in a missed period,” explains Dr Patel.

But this is normal and not usually something to be worried about. “The contraceptive pill can also make periods irregular and be used to delay your period if you wish to skip a cycle,” he says.

4. PCOS

Around one in 10 women and people with ovaries in the UK have PCOS, and it can have an effect on how regular your cycle is.

“As many as one in three people with PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome) experience stopped periods as a result of the condition,” agrees Dr Patel.

Advertisement

“This is due to underdeveloped sacs in which the eggs normally grow, causing the body not to ovulate and instead, skip a period.”

5. Menopause

The menopause typically occurs between the ages of 45 and 55, but can happen even earlier for some, so a missed period could be a sign that you’ve entered a peri-menopausal stage.

“During menopause, your periods will become irregular and eventually stop as a result of hormone levels lowering,” says Dr Patel. “This can also happen earlier, otherwise known as premature menopause.”

What if there is a chance you could be pregnant?

If you’re sexually active and you’ve missed a period, there is a chance you might be pregnant.

“This can happen even if you have used contraception,” notes Dr Patel. “It is also possible to get pregnant whilst on your period if ovulation has been delayed.”

If you think you are pregnant, speak to your GP to get a test and to discuss your options. You can also buy tests from pharmacies and some supermarkets.