So THAT's Why Your New iPhone 15 Is Overheating

Got a brand-new iPhone 15 recently? Experiencing overheating problems? You’ll be glad to know Apple has identified the problem and have confirmed they are working on it.

Apple has blamed a “software bug” and other issues tied to popular apps such as Instagram and Uber as the reason certain iPhone 15 (Pro and Pro Max) models are heating up and becoming too hot to touch.

“Overheating can occur with some recently updated third-party apps, causing them to “overload the system,” the company said in a statement. “We’re working with these app developers on fixes that are in the process of rolling out.”

The statement also confirmed Apple had discovered a bug in iOS17 that was impacting some users, and “plans to roll out a software update to address the issue.” They did not confirm when the fix would be made public.

“These conditions are normal”

Apple said that new iPhones may feel hot during their first days of use due to “setting up or restoring the device” and “increased background activity”.

Their support page warns users that a “device can get hotter when restoring it from a backup, using graphic-intensive apps, streaming high-quality video, and charging it wirelessly.”

“These conditions are normal, and your device will return to a regular temperature when the process is complete or when you finish your activity,” the company states. “If your device doesn’t display a temperature warning, you can keep using your device.”

Apple has also dismissed speculation that this overheating issue could be tied to the change from their usual Lightning charging cable to the EU-enforced USB-C port.

Experts also speculated that the iPhone 15 Pro was overheating because its titanium-made frame might be less effective at dissipating heat than the stainless steel case used in previous models.

However, Apple said in its statement that the heating issues were not related to the titanium case.