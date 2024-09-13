If Caffeine Makes You Feel More Tired, You Might Want To Read This

Unsplash

There’s nothing worse than making a pot of coffee when you’re feeling extra sleepy and, after a cup or two, realising that you actually somehow feel more tired than you did in the first place.

According to the tea and coffee experts at Cartwright and Butler, around 31% of Brits drink two or more coffees a day, but for some of those people, there may not actually be a caffeine hit in the way we would expect.

So, why does caffeine make some people more tired? And how can they get the much-needed buzz from other foods and drinks?

Why caffeine makes you more tired

If this is all sounding familiar to you, there are a few reasons behind why you’re not getting the hit that you need, and a couple of lifestyle changes could amend your response ot caffeine all together.

You may be in a vicious cycle with caffeine

If you drink coffee to wake up and keep you awake through the day, but then find that you can’t sleep at night, chances are, you’re actually just too tired overall to experience the waking effects of caffeine.

You’re not alone in your insomnia: 60% of Brits get no more than six hours of sleep a night, despite the NHS recommending between seven and nine.

However, if you’re using caffeine to tackle this sleep debt, you’re contributing to the problem. Studies have shown that having caffeine as much as six hours before bed can disrupt nighttime sleep.

You may actually be TOO tolerant of coffee (sorry!)

Listen, it’s an achievement (sort of).

However, if you habitually consume caffeine, your body may have built a natural tolerance to it, meaning that the impacts of it are not as effective for you.

The medical experts at Healthline explained: “Regularly consuming caffeine can increase your tolerance to many of its effects, including those on blood pressure, exercise performance, and mental alertness and performance.”

Boooo.

It could also be down to blood sugar

A morning coffee could contribute to insulin resistance, which is when cells don’t respond well to insulin and can’t take up glucose from the blood, causing the pancreas to produce more insulin.

VeryWell Health explained: “A 2020 study found that drinking coffee in the morning after a poor night’s sleep increased glucose intolerance, causing higher than average blood glucose levels. Interestingly, the study also found that a poor night’s sleep without a morning coffee did not reduce glucose tolerance.

“The caffeine causes a rise in glucose levels, which will then fall back down. When these glucose levels return to normal, a person may feel tired and have lower energy levels”

Alternatives to caffeine for waking your body up

If you’re looking for a buzz without consuming caffeine, MedicalNewsToday recommends trying the following drinks: