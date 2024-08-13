So THAT'S Why We Love Watching Our Own Instagram Stories

Jakob Owens/Jakob Owens

It’s not very cool to say these days but I really love social media. I love seeing people’s opinions on films that I watch and the memes my friends share in their Instagram stories.

I can’t get enough.

That being said, I do have a favourite when it comes to Instagram stories. Their memes are excellent, cat photos top-tier and their restaurant pics? What can I say, stunning.

That person... is me.

I love my own social media feeds and I know you feel the same about yours, too. If you tell me that you don’t watch your own stories back in sheer admiration, I don’t believe you.

Why we rewatch our own Instagram stories

So, why do we do this?

Why are our own Instagram stories and social media feeds more enchanting than anybody else’s? We already knew what had been posted, so why do we look again?

Are we self-obsessed?

Well, maybe.

However, according to a psychologist who spoke with Cosmopolitan, there is a little more to it.

Dr Elena Touroni, a consultant psychologist and co-founder of The Chelsea Psychology Clinic said: “We re-watch our stories to check back on what we’ve put out there and to see who’s seen it - i.e, who’s interested. In this sense, it can also help us feel more connected.”

You know what, this makes sense. I am always checking who saw my stories, who ‘liked’ them and who dropped off in between stories. I know from watching other people’s stories that I definitely feel like I know them better, too.

The psychologist also added that feeling like you may be narcissistic is quite off-the-mark, too: “External validation is more closely tied to low self-esteem. The drive to share, connect and receive affirmation are all normal, healthy human qualities.

“It becomes negative when we need external validation to feel good about ourselves. Self-worth must always come from within.”

Though, maybe we should be a bit more conscious of our posting

The psychologist did warn that if we’re spending our days curating how our lives are perceived from the outside, we’re not living in the present moment, which I know I’ve definitely been guilty of.