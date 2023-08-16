No, Peeing On Jellyfish Stings Doesn't Work

Remember the Friends episode where Monica gets stung by a jellyfish sting and Joey says he saw something on the Discovery channel about how to heal it and it was literally pee?

Well it turns out that many of us, despite the inconsistencies within the actual script of the show, took this as gospel and have been dreading the day when we, too, have to dribble onto an injured pal.

Well, according to one paramedic on TikTok, this whole thing was a lie and if you’ve peed on somebody to alleviate their sting, we’re so sorry to break this news to you. At least know that you are such a good person.

The firefighter/comedian TikToker performed a sketch about people peeing on a sting and the punchline was “you just soak it in hot water, that’s it!” and he captioned the video with “real things I’ve heard as a paramedic, yes people really do this”. Yikes.

This does align with what the NHS says, too. Their advice for jellyfish and other sea creature stings is:

rinse the affected area with seawater (not fresh water)

remove any spines from the skin using tweezers or the edge of a bank card

soak the area in very warm water (as hot as can be tolerated) for at least 30 minutes – use hot flannels or towels if you cannot soak it

take painkillers like paracetamol or ibuprofen

The NHS also adds that you shouldn’t use vinegar, ice packs, coverings such as plasters or, yes, pee, on the stings.

If you or your loved one is stung by a jellyfish or other sea creature and experience any of the following symptoms, go straight to A&E: