If You Want Crispy Homemade Chips, Avoid This Common Mistake

Jacques Julien via Getty Images Close up on a bunch of crispy french-fried potatoes just cooked in the air frier

The world of spuds is a far more complex one than I, a regular potato eater, had realised.



First, I learned that you’re meant to cook your mash in milk (yes, really). Then came the news that nope, you really shouldn’t use extra-virgin olive oil to cook your roast potatoes.



And now, I learn I’ve been making my chips wrong too ― I’ve been missing a vital step that transforms them from mushy, meh fries to crispy, moreish chips.



Good Housekeeping (among many others) advises that: “It’s imperative you soak your potatoes for at least 30 mins,” and having taken their recommendation myself, I can confirm it makes all the difference.



So, here’s why it works ― and how you should do it.



It’s all about starch

Soaking potatoes in water helps to remove starch, a glucose molecule, from the tubers.



Starches are sugars that can create a gummy or sticky effect on your spuds when cooked ― they’re also why your hands feel so gritty after you’ve peeled potatoes.



Aside from that, starches cook faster than other parts of your potato. So, working with an overly starchy spud might just mean that the outside cooks faster than the inside ― leading to the burnt-skin, hard-middle problem we all hate.



On top of that, a paper published in the journal Science of Food revealed that soaking potatoes before frying reduced their levels of acrylamide, a substance that’s released when starchy foods are exposed to high temps.



Acrylamide is also present in cigarette smoke and may be linked to heightened cancer risk. The jury’s still out on the association ― but for the sake of half an hour’s soaking and crispier chips, I’m willing to take the road less convenient.

How do I soak my chips?