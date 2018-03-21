Theresa May Told To Create 'Social Mobility Minister' To Heal Class Divide

Prime Minister Theresa May must create a ‘social justice minister’ to focus the Government on tackling yawning inequalities dividing society, MPs warn in a new report.

Despite pledges on the steps of Downing Street to tackle “burning injustice”, May is losing her grip on the social mobility agenda, Robert Halfon, the Tory chair of the Commons’ Education Select Committee says.

His committee urges her to appoint a new Cabinet Office minister dedicated to social justice who will health-check policy and monitor Whitehall to ensure everything possible is being done to heal the class divide.

The Social Mobility Commission (SMC) should get new powers to “hold ministers’ feet to the fire”, the report adds. MPs also voice concern at the “farcical” failure to recruit new Commissioners after social mobility tsar Alan Milburn resigned last year.

It comes as new Government figures reveal privately-educated pupils are increasingly more likely to be accepted on to the prestigious Civil Service Fast Stream than comprehensive students, despite a fall in applicants from privileged backgrounds.

Milburn’s final piece of work for the SMC in November, the 2017 ‘State Of The Nation’, report also painted a familiar picture.

It underlined how London was “increasingly looking like a different country from the rest of Britain”, while there was a £6bn underspend of Government cash in the North. Children growing up in deprived towns or on free school meals were also found to be far less likely to make it into top professions.