Social Media Reacts To $355 Million Verdict Against Donald Trump

As might be expected, the news that Donald Trump had been fined more than $350 million in damages by the state of New York for decades of fraudulent business practices quickly spread across social media on Friday afternoon.
One of the people who had an “emotional” reaction to the news was the former president’s niece, Mary Trump, who called the verdict “the end of my grandfather’s legacy.”
She added that it has “taken over half a century but Donald’s ability to commit fraud with impunity has come to an end — at least in New York — and trust me, that matters to him.”
The judgment includes a three-year ban on Trump serving as an officer or director of a New York corporation. Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. are banned for two years, and each was ordered to pay more than $4 million.
Other reactions to the penalty were just as fiery.