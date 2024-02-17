Social Media Reacts To $355 Million Verdict Against Donald Trump

LOADING ERROR LOADING

As might be expected, the news that Donald Trump had been fined more than $350 million in damages by the state of New York for decades of fraudulent business practices quickly spread across social media on Friday afternoon.

One of the people who had an “emotional” reaction to the news was the former president’s niece, Mary Trump, who called the verdict “the end of my grandfather’s legacy.”

Advertisement

She added that it has “taken over half a century but Donald’s ability to commit fraud with impunity has come to an end — at least in New York — and trust me, that matters to him.”

The judgment includes a three-year ban on Trump serving as an officer or director of a New York corporation. Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. are banned for two years, and each was ordered to pay more than $4 million.

BREAKING NEWS: Judge Engoron has just ordered Donald to pay a staggering $350 million+ in penalties in his fraud case and he rules that Donald can't do real estate business in the state for three years.



It’s the end of my grandfather’s legacy.



My reaction? Today is an… — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) February 16, 2024

Other reactions to the penalty were just as fiery.

Trump's gonna have to sell a LOT more of our nation's secrets to Putin, Saudis and anyone else who will pay him in order to pay this. https://t.co/ZlvimpJIld — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) February 16, 2024

Advertisement

Exactly zero people are going to lend trump $540M. ($355M plus interest plus $83.3M plus interest). We're about to see how "rich" he is. — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) February 16, 2024

all those MAGA-cultist grandmas are going to have to start selling their hair or something to fund all these judgments #Trump has. It’s like Les Mis! — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) February 16, 2024

Trump is about to issue nude Melania NFTs to pay for these judgements — DallasIndependent🟦 (@NeverDotard) February 16, 2024

OUCH!

Judge rules against Trump, making him pay $350 Million. Add that to the E. Jean Carroll verdict, and we're looking at an outlay of almost half a BILLION dollars. And this doesn't even include attorney feeshttps://t.co/YOMDhKXBBf — AtlantaStu (@AtlantaStu) February 16, 2024

Some sources say Trump has to pay $354 million.

Other sources say $364 million.

But when has Trump ever paid for anything?

In the past 50 years, the Trump family has stiffed creditors, contractors, employees and the government out of $1.5 billion. — Rick G. Rosner (@dumbassgenius) February 16, 2024

Advertisement

Fox News' "hard news" anchors are complaining that Trump had to pay more than OJ Simpson in his civil lawsuit for killing two people.



"$33 million. In the deaths of two human beings in one of the most high-profile cases in American history. What do you think about that?!" pic.twitter.com/SOuoWK9stC — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 16, 2024