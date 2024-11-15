Social Media Shares Sick Feelings On RFK Jr. Leading Health And Human Services

Many people on social media were sickened by the thought that notorious vaxx denier Robert F. Kennedy Jr. might lead the Department of Health and Human Services after Donald Trump becomes president again.
But, sadly, there’s no vaccine to defend against it.
The president-elect nominated Kennedy on Thursday and promised that the agency “will play a big role in helping ensure that everybody will be protected from harmful chemicals, pollutants, pesticides, pharmaceutical products, and food additives.”
However, many people on social media ― including doctors ― aren’t so sure about that, especially since Kennedy has vowed to get rid of things proven to improve health, such as fluoridated water.
Legal expert Elie Mystal found out about the nomination while waiting to get a flu shot and predicted “the country is about to go full on Idiocracy.”
Mystal said that when he told his nurse about the nomination, she deadpanned, “Well, I guess I’m about to give you the last two vaccines of your life.”
Other users also took to X (formerly Twitter) to ― what else? ― make snarky comments about the Cabinet nomination.