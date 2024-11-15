Social Media Shares Sick Feelings On RFK Jr. Leading Health And Human Services

LOADING ERROR LOADING

But, sadly, there’s no vaccine to defend against it.

The president-elect nominated Kennedy on Thursday and promised that the agency “will play a big role in helping ensure that everybody will be protected from harmful chemicals, pollutants, pesticides, pharmaceutical products, and food additives.”

However, many people on social media ― including doctors ― aren’t so sure about that, especially since Kennedy has vowed to get rid of things proven to improve health, such as fluoridated water.

Legal expert Elie Mystal found out about the nomination while waiting to get a flu shot and predicted “the country is about to go full on Idiocracy.”

I’m reading the RFK news while sitting in a doctor’s office waiting for my flu shot and decennial tetanus shot and thinking about how they’re rolling with an actual anti-vaxxer is wild.



This country is about to go full on Idiocracy. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) November 14, 2024

Mystal said that when he told his nurse about the nomination, she deadpanned, “Well, I guess I’m about to give you the last two vaccines of your life.”

lol. Nurse came in. I told her the news. She deadpanned: “Well, I guess I’m about to give you the last two vaccines of your life.” — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) November 14, 2024

Other users also took to X (formerly Twitter) to ― what else? ― make snarky comments about the Cabinet nomination.

Six months from now Trump will start asking frantically if polio and diphtheria came from China, too. https://t.co/H6YJ4Dob1E — Michael Weiss (@michaeldweiss) November 14, 2024

Maybe RFK jr. will bring back Quaaludes so I can survive the next 4 fucking years of this clown car shit show. — Kelly Carlin-McCall (@kelly_carlin) November 14, 2024

Coming soon: The CDC will be replaced with a crystal healing center and essential oils dispensary. — Lemon Sturgis (@LemonSturgis) November 14, 2024

Anyone you see on your timeline right now praising RFK Jr. is a person you never need to take seriously on anything ever again.



It is difficult to overstate just how extreme, conspiratorial, and insane RFK’s views are, on vaccines, microchips & beyond. He’s Alex Jones in a suit. — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) November 14, 2024

The good news about putting Kennedy in HHS is he's going to fuck up so badly that the luster on him as some anti-establishment, new-way-of-thinking free-spirit hero is going to wash off real quick.

The bad news is a lot of children are going to have to die for that to happen. — Nicky Frank (@NickyFrank30) November 14, 2024

Kennedy to lead HHS is like naming a flat-earther to lead NASA — Rob 🚀 (@RJSzczerba) November 14, 2024

I cannot overstate how dangerous and stupid this is. https://t.co/Qp1YPRO8aE — Dr. Annie Andrews (@AnnieAndrewsMD) November 14, 2024

The glaring incompetence of Trumps appointees is on brand. But as the father of an immunosuppressed child, I can tell you, Kennedy at HHS can have far reaching devastating impact. — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) November 14, 2024