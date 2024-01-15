Sofía Vergara Claps Back After TV Host Mockingly Asks Her To Pronounce A Title

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Sofía Vergara is winning praise online after she recently shut down an interviewer who seemingly attempted to question and mock her accent.

During an appearance on Spanish TV show El Hormiguero earlier this week, Vergara was promoting her new Netflix limited series, Griselda, when she clapped back at interviewer, Pablo Motos, in a now-viral clip that has made the rounds online. (See a clip of the video below.)

At one point in the interview, Vergara mentioned the name of the character she played on ABC’s Modern Family, Gloria Pritchett, when Motos asked her to repeat the name of the American sitcom.

The Colombian actor initially appeared confused by the request, and asked Motos if he had asked that question because he thought he spoke better English than her.

“Yes,” Motos responded.

“How many Emmy nominations do you have in the United States?” she asked him. “How many times have they nominated you for a Golden Globe?”

Many people on X (which was formerly known as Twitter) celebrated the response from Vergara, who has been nominated for four Emmys and four Golden Globes for her role in Modern Family.

“Pablo Motos laughed at Sofía Vergara’s perfect English and now he needs a translator to read how the international press laughs at him,” one X user wrote in a post translated to English.

The Modern Family alum put Motos “in his place,” another X user wrote in a translated post.

Vergara is set to portray real-life Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco in the Netflix miniseries Griselda. She also serves as an executive producer on the show.

She told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday that her new role is a far departure from her past roles.

“I wanted no one to think of me or my last role, I wanted to get inside [Blanco’s] head and really understand her mentality,” she said.

