Joe Pasquale is set to revive one of comedy’s most famous characters in a reboot of the classic BBC sitcom, ‘Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ’Em’. The comic has revealed he’s bagged the rights to the show and will play the hapless Frank Spencer, famous for his line ‘Oooh Betty!’.

Rex Michael Crawford played Frank Spencer in the original series.

He told Day & Night magazine: “I am in talks to get the show back on TV and working closely with the original writer Raymond Allen.” The show, which originally starred Michael Crawford in the lead role, ran for three series between 1973 and 1978. Joe, who’s currently touring the UK with a stage production of the show, revealed he’s been working on scripts with the Raymond Allen, who penned the original series.

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Joe Pasquale

He said: “For two years I’ve been working closely with Ray to get this script where it is.” He added that Raymond only got on board with the project because he believed Joe was the only person who could play Frank Spencer. The sitcom made a brief comeback during 2016’s Sport Relief, which saw Michael Crawford reprising his role.