Yes, Some People Can Smell Ants – Here's Why

Every once in a while, a post comes along that really makes you wonder how other people can perceive the world so differently.

And now, there’s new discourse: some people can smell ants, while others can’t.

Getting absolutely dragged for admitting I can smell ants. I thought everyone could?! — Nic Keaney 💀 (@NicKeaney) May 13, 2023

It’s important to share your biases, so let me say now – I’ve always been able to smell ants, and I’m absolutely staggered to find out that this trait isn’t universal.

And, in case you’re one of the alleged scentless wonders, the replies are about right. The smell is this sort of damp, mouldy scent in my experience, with an acidic, acrid finish.

Blue cheese is a pretty good comparison, but to me, it’s most like a moth-infested wardrobe (though, can the non-ant smellers even pick that up?! I feel like one of those fish that can see colours humans can’t even imagine right now).

And while incredulous Tweets on both side abound, it turns out (in typical Internet fashion) that both sides are wrong.

Why can some people smell ants?

Scientists have discovered that not only do ants release a scent when they’re distressed or dead, but that different ants from different places have their own aromas – though having taken a whiff of our own Great British Ants on multiple occasions, I don’t reckon Jo Malone will be inspired to release a perfume line.

Apparently, North American formica ants smell of vinegary-y, tart formic acid, while Canadian odorous house ants (see! It’s in the literal name!) have more of a blue cheese scent thanks to the methyl ketones they excrete when squashed.

The most common UK species, black garden ants, don’t have as much written about their odour because they don’t release either acidic formic acid or name-definingly stinky ketones.

Basically, you’ll just have to go with what the people who’ve smelled it all before have to say.



Why don’t some people seem to be able to smell ants at all?

Well, science isn’t really sure, but it seems to be down to genes.

At least, that’s everyone’s best guess – my suggestion that non-ant smellers just have lazy noses returned zero search results.

If it’s any consolation you’re not missing out on much. It’s probably the same gene that means I can smell dead bluebottles (side note, does anyone else with The Nose reckon all these odours are extra-pungent in the sun?).