A mum has shared a warning to parents to learn what to do should their child start to choke after her two-year-old son nearly choked to death on a bouncy ball.

Carrie Owen shared her story with parenting site Channel Mum and explained her son Toby had managed to get a 2cm bouncy ball (the type often found in party bags) lodged in his throat.

Owen noticed when Toby came towards her holding his throat as he was unable to breathe. Both and she and her partner tried to dislodge the ball, but nothing helped. They called an ambulance and meanwhile, a friend tried to help by performing CPR.

“Watching that being performed on your own child is a vision I will never be rid of,” she shared on Facebook on 2 April. “He managed only a couple of short laboured breaths and went in and out of consciousness. On two occasions he stopped breathing, his body went limp, eyes in the back of his head. We all thought the worst.”