Yup, Sophie Ellis-Bextor Has A Lot Of Thoughts About Her Song In THAT Saltburn Scene

Whether or not you’ve actually seen director Emerald-Fennel’s 2023 film Saltburn doesn’t matter ― chances are you’ve heard of it, and have probably seen people discussing its more controversial scenes online.



The comedy-thriller focuses on a student, played by 31-year-old Irish actor Barry Keoghan, who gets invited to his much richer uni friend’s family home.



The salacious movie, which involves everything from grave-humping to a graphic bathtub scene, ends with Barry Keoghan dancing naked to Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Murder On The Dance Floor. And yes, that really was him popping the moves.



Recently, X (formerly Twitter) user @Trib_Ey tagged Sophie in a post that read: ”Dear @SophieEB, when you wrote Murder On The Dancefloor, did you envisage it being used in this way?!”