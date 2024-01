Yup, Sophie Ellis-Bextor Has A Lot Of Thoughts About Her Song In THAT Saltburn Scene

Though she was pretty surprised by the, er, practical application of her song in the film, Sophie expressed how glad she was to appear in the film of a director she loved.“I didn’t really know exactly how it would play in terms of the role it was in the movie until I saw it at the screening, but I absolutely loved it,” she shared. “I think it’s such a clever, funny, smart film. I really enjoyed it.”“I didn’t really know exactly how it would play in terms of the role it was in the movie until I saw it at the screening, but I absolutely loved it,” she adds. “I think it’s such a clever, funny, smart film. I really enjoyed it.“After all, she says, “How lovely for me, I mean, look, I’ve been singing ‘Murder’ for over 20 years and it’s so nice that it still has the power to surprise me.“She’s right to celebrate the use of her song, as ( as she shared in her Instagram yesterday), streams of Murder On The Dancefloor have spiked since the movie’s release, performing especially well on New Year’s.Trust her not to kill the groove...