Yup, Sophie Ellis-Bextor Has A Lot Of Thoughts About Her Song In THAT Saltburn Scene

Whether or not you’ve actually seen director Emerald-Fennel’s 2023 film Saltburn doesn’t matter ― chances are you’ve heard of it, and have probably seen people discussing its more controversial scenes online.
The comedy-thriller focuses on a student, played by 31-year-old Irish actor Barry Keoghan, who gets invited to his much richer uni friend’s family home.
The salacious movie, which involves everything from grave-humping to a graphic bathtub scene, ends with Barry Keoghan dancing naked to Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Murder On The Dance Floor. And yes, that really was him popping the moves.
Recently, X (formerly Twitter) user @Trib_Ey tagged Sophie in a post that read: ”Dear @SophieEB, when you wrote Murder On The Dancefloor, did you envisage it being used in this way?!”
Sophie has voiced her thoughts about the song before
Speaking to People, the singer-songwriter said that though she knew what’d happen in the scene, she “wasn’t quite prepared for the visual.”
“Seeing it written down as a premise is different,” she shared with the publication. “I mean, Barry really went for it. And it’s, like, the whole song!”
“I didn’t really know exactly how it would play in terms of the role it was in the movie until I saw it at the screening, but I absolutely loved it,” she shared. “I think it’s such a clever, funny, smart film. I really enjoyed it.”
“I didn’t really know exactly how it would play in terms of the role it was in the movie until I saw it at the screening, but I absolutely loved it,” she adds. “I think it’s such a clever, funny, smart film. I really enjoyed it.“
After all, she says, “How lovely for me, I mean, look, I’ve been singing ‘Murder’ for over 20 years and it’s so nice that it still has the power to surprise me.“
She’s right to celebrate the use of her song, as (as she shared in her Instagram yesterday), streams of Murder On The Dancefloor have spiked since the movie’s release, performing especially well on New Year’s.
Trust her not to kill the groove...