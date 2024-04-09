Sopranos Theme Song Writer Reveals That He's Never Seen The Show... And Why

Hold the ziti, the co-writer of the song that starts The Sopranos has a confession.

While the saga of Tony Soprano enraptured many, musician Larry Love of the band Alabama 3 told BBC that he’s never seen the show, despite the fact it features his 1997 track, Woke Up This Morning, each episode.

“No, I’ve been too scared to watch it to be honest,” admitted the Welsh singer, who penned the song with late bandmate Jake Black.

“Not because of anything in the show itself, more due to the fact I hate listening to my own records,” he explained. “I’m too much of a perfectionist and always end up thinking, ‘Oh, I should have done that part differently.’”

All 86 episodes of The Sopranos feature a sequence of anxiety-prone mafioso Tony Soprano commuting down the New Jersey Turnpike to his home in the suburbs as the moody Alabama 3 track plays on his radio.

The intro was inspired by a real moment in creator David Chase’s life, according to Love.

“He was driving along the New Jersey turnpike when it came on his car radio,” the singer said.

The song seemed to be tailor-made for the show.

As Love explained, “He thought the lyrics, ‘Woke up this morning, got yourself a gun / Mamma always said you’d be the chosen one,’ were perfect for the dynamic between Tony Soprano and his mother.”

The Sopranos marked 25 years since its premiere earlier this year.

Looking back on its legacy during an interview with People in January, Chase said, “It’s the best thing I’ve ever done. It’s probably the best thing I ever will do.”