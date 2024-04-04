Robbie Williams Names 1 Singer He Thinks Is The 'Only' Exception To Today's 'Boring' Music Scene

Robbie Williams Tim Whitby/BAFTA via Getty Images

Robbie Williams has shared his candid take on the current music scene – admitting he thinks there’s only one exception to the “boring” pop sphere as it stands.

“How boring is the music scene right now?” the chart-topping singer opined in a recent Instagram post, insisting he’s “not attacking the music itself”, but rather “lamenting the death of friction, danger, personality”.

He continued: “I’ll admit I’ve vanilled myself into a corner trying to chase what’s gone. I get it everyone’s scared. No one knows what you’ll say that will get you cancelled.

“No one knows what you’ve already said or written that will end you. So many people to offend.”

Robbie went on to heap praise on The 1975 frontman Matty Healy, who he referred to as the “only commercially viable pop/rock star that I can see who is willing to be something other than beige”.

“I really like Matt,” the former Take That singer continued.

“He’s unhinged, super smart, super talented and willing to upset. Upsetting for a cause. The cause being a complicated inner life, a rebellious streak and boredom.

“I’ve gotta get some of that energy back in my musical life. Like I say, ‘so many people to offend’, I hope I have time to fit them all in. It’s time to take the piss again… and I’m looking forward to it.”

At the height of his pop stardom, of course, Robbie was anything but “beige”, with his many controversies, public feuds and turbulent personal life dominating the headlines in the 1990s and 2000s.