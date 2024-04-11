Sorry, Game Of Thrones Fans – Kit Harington Has Some Disappointing News For You

Michael Tullberg via Getty Images

A Game of Thrones spin-off about Jon Snow has been scrapped, Kit Harington has revealed.

The hit HBO fantasy series wrapped with its eighth season in 2019, before reports emerged in 2022 that a sequel series was in development.

However, the British actor has now confirmed that, as of right now, a spin-off is “off the table”.

“I hadn’t really ever spoken about it, because it was in development,” he shared in a new interview with Screen Rant. “I didn’t want it leaked out that it was being developed, and I didn’t want the thing to happen where people kind of start theorising, getting either excited about it or hating the idea of it, when it may never happen. Because in development, you look at every angle, and you see whether it’s worth it.”

He added: “And currently, it’s not. Currently, it’s off the table, because we all couldn’t find the right story to tell that we were all excited about enough. So, we decided to lay down tools with it for the time being. There may be a time in the future where we return to it, but at the moment, no. It’s firmly on the shelf.”

News of a sequel series being in early development was first reported in June 2022, and even Maisie Williams, who played Jon’s sister Arya Stark, said she was excited at the prospect.

“I think it’s really exciting, and I think that Kit is such a phenomenal actor,” Maisie told People. “Him playing Jon Snow was just like a cultural reset. I think everything he touches is magic, and I’m excited to see what it will be.”

Game of Thrones creator George RR Martin also revealed in a blog post that it was Kit who “brought the idea to us”, and that the team were “terrific”.

Jon Snow’s Game Of Thrones journey ended after he was exiled into the Night’s Watch, before heading off north of the Wall with the wildlings.