Billie Piper Reveals The £11,000 Part Of Her Scoop Makeover



What was it?

The long, peroxide-blonde wig Piper wore for the role cost a whopping £11,000, she revealed. McAllister ― who was an executive producer for Scoop ― said in the interview that she was floored by the cost of the hairpiece. ”£11,000 ― my most expensive wig to date,” Piper replied. “You’re welcome,” McAllister responded, laughing .



It wasn’t the only change to the actor’s look

“You are a style icon,” McAllister told Piper in the interview before asking how she felt about wearing an all-black ensemble for the show.



The I Hate Suzie star said that she didn’t mind it at all, stating that the difference between McAllister’s ensemble and her usual “colourful” style helped her to get into character.



Piper has previously said that part of her motivation in taking the role was to platform all of the “unsung” women involved in the explosive Prince Andrew interview ― including McAllister.



In an interview with The Independent, Piper said that she didn’t think they royal would have ever sat for the interview without McAllister’s help.



