Sorry, We Should All Be Doing WHAT Before Our First Dates?

zhihao via Getty Images

Picture this. You’ve picked out your best fit. Your hair is looking good — actually, you’re feeling good. Except for one thing...

The pre-date jitters have caught you up and the butterflies in your stomach are flapping so hard you’ve started to levitate slightly off the ground. Okay, so maybe not that last bit. But pre-date nerves can be pretty intense, right?

Advertisement

Truth is we can all get a bit nervy before meeting someone new for the first time. There’s so much that could go wrong. And, so much that could go right. What if this one’s the one? What if they end up being a total bore — or worse, one of those dates you hear about in the movies? You know, the one where the woman climbs out the bathroom window?

Either way, first dates are a lot of pressure. And we all have our pre-date rituals. Maybe you get your nails done, wear a special perfume or fix your hair a specific way. Maybe you wear your lucky pants! But, did you know that there’s one thing that could help?

Masturbation is nature’s stress reliever and according to a Pure survey, 71% of us like to indulge in a bit of me-time to reduce anxiety and boost our confidence before heading out on dates.

Scientifically, masturbation is proven to improve self-esteem, so it’s no wonder that 42% of Pure’s participants believe that masturbating before a date positively affected their performance. Although 84% worried cultural stigma around masturbation could prevent people from using masturbation to relax.

Advertisement

In 2020, YouGov asked if more people should openly talk about masturbation. While 44% were all for more open discussions from women and men, 34% said neither should talk about it.

Sexism surrounding female pleasure is rife — even in 2023. So much so, that there is a huge disparity between genders when it comes to pleasure. This is known as the orgasm gap — or pleasure gap. Only 30% of women orgasm every time they have sex, compared to men’s 60%.

So, if you want to prepare for your date in a way that’s going to make you glow inside out — it’s time to reach for that bedroom drawer.

And, if you’re looking for something to fill it, (or to add to the collection) Pure has teamed up with Biird to make a g-spot vibrator that is sure to hit the spot every time.

Advertisement

The G-Spot is an area inside the vaginal wall that you can feel with your fingers. It’s a different texture from the rest of your canal, and when stimulated can cause some women to squirt, orgasm and become extremely aroused.

But if internal vibes aren’t your style, then why not try something tailor-made for the clitoris?

Suction toys are a great way to maximise your pleasure as they use air pressure to mimic oral sex. The short bursts of air against the 10,000, or more, nerve endings deliver earth-shattering orgasms. (My personal fave is The Satifyer 2.0 — if you’re asking).