SpaceX's Starship Explosion Launches Twitter's New Favourite Phrase

SpaceX's Starship spacecraft and Super Heavy rocket explodes after launch from Starbase on April 20, 2023. The Washington Post via Getty Images

Elon Musk’s debut rocket launch ended in a “rapid unscheduled disassembly” on Thursday, according to his company SpaceX.

In other words, the hotly-anticipated takeoff ended in an explosion just minutes after the test flight (carried out without any crew members) began.

Footage of the Starship falling 20 miles out of the sky while still attached to its Super Heavy rocket booster was widely shared online, before both parts blew up.

Apparently, the booster’s engines malfunctioned on ascent, while the rocket and Starship did not separate as they should have.

SpaceX didn’t seem too perturbed by the very public failure, though.

It tweeted: “As if the flight test was not exciting enough, Starship experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly before stage separation.”

Obviously, everyone saw through this careful language.

SpaceX is calling it “a rapid unscheduled disassembly”.



In my day, we called it an explosion.



pic.twitter.com/lLHWf42Hrw — Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) April 20, 2023

We're pretty good with synonyms, but "rapid unscheduled disassembly" is a new one, even for us. — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) April 20, 2023

And it soon turned into a euphemism about pretty chaotic events or failures, starting with one of Musk’s other companies: Twitter.

The billionaire owner has turned the social media platform upside down since taking over in 2022. Just hours after SpaceX’s Starship crashed, he stripped all accounts of their blue verification ticks (aside from those who agreed to pay $8 or £6.45 a month for it).

Although it was planned beforehand, people couldn’t resist making the comparison to SpaceX...

My blue tick appears to have suffered a rapid unscheduled disassembly.



I think that's how Elon would want me to say it. pic.twitter.com/dcA5tbdKWY — Kit Yates (@Kit_Yates_Maths) April 21, 2023

Elon Musk’s day: “rapid unscheduled disassembly” of Starship in the morning, “rapid scheduled disassembly” of Twitter in the afternoon. Both kinda blew up. Busy guy. — Rome J Hartman (@RomeJHartman) April 20, 2023

I guess we could say there was a "rapid scheduled disassembly" of #BlueCheckMarks pic.twitter.com/2CmuWIsGg7 — Rodolfo Ramirez (@Dignan1) April 20, 2023

Twitter’s not been ruined by Elon Musk, it’s just experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly… — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) April 20, 2023

My blue tick has suffered a rapid scheduled disassembly pic.twitter.com/kfO6HRRom4 — Paul Kelso (@pkelso) April 20, 2023

slow scheduled disassembly pic.twitter.com/r7WvEbWJ4p — Lucien Rees 🐾🚴☕🥑🍺 (@aushound_dog) April 20, 2023

Looks like all of the blue ticks had a slow scheduled disassembly — Matt Green (@mattgreencomedy) April 20, 2023

Of course, Brexit made an appearance, too.

The perfect Brexit metaphor.



When a disaster is claimed to be a success which just happens to experience a "rapid unscheduled disassembly"... pic.twitter.com/3VQY0Mx5mk — Chris Shaw (@The_ChrisShaw) April 20, 2023

The UK’s former deputy prime minister Dominic Raab was also mocked using the phrase.

Before he announced his resignation on Friday, Twitter was speculating over his future following the release of a report into bullying allegations against him.

Dominic Raab's disassembly remains neither rapid, nor scheduled. — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) April 20, 2023

Wonder whether Dominic Raab’s career is about to go through ‘rapid unscheduled disassembly’

😳 https://t.co/swUbG2akzM — Jon Sopel (@jonsopel) April 20, 2023

Naturally, people also revealed used the “synonym” to reveal what they were planning to do on Friday night.

tell you what Friday night I'm having myself a rapid *scheduled* disassembly — Jason Linkins (@dceiver) April 21, 2023

"Rapid unscheduled disassembly" is how, in future, I will describe nights when I got too drunk and it all went a bit wrong. — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) April 20, 2023

Pretty soon, “rapid unscheduled disassembly” was being used to explain away all kinds of disasters...

i do not destroy my toys. they simply experience. a rapid unscheduled disassembly. this has nothing to do with me — Thoughts of Dog (@dog_feelings) April 20, 2023

He didn’t ‘ghost’ you, girl, you simply experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly https://t.co/D1Hi5nW9zv — Sara K. Runnels (@omgskr) April 20, 2023