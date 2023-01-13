Sebastian Arning / EyeEm via Getty Images Visitors and tourists have been urged to be vigilant.

With concerns the new Covid-19 XBB.1.5 sub-variant – the most transmissible Omicron sub-variant detected so far – could cause cases of the virus to spike across Europe in the coming weeks, holiday hotspots in Spain may adopt stricter measures once more.

According to the Mirror, the Andalusian region of the country has become the first area to suggest it may be necessary to reintroduce some Covid restrictions.

President of the regional government Juanna Moreno has asked for “maximum precaution” and has warned that he wouldn’t rule out the “adoption of preventative measures”, saying: “I prefer to be far-sighted.”

The Andalusia region of Spain is home to many popular holiday hotspots, such as Malaga, Seville and Granada.

According to the Andalusian president, a public health committee are set to meet with experts next week on January 17 to “shed light on how we can address some of the aspects which are worrying us.”

Meanwhile, visitors and locals alike on the Balearic Islands – made up of Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza and Formentera – have been advised to wear face masks indoors by Patricia Gómez, Minister of Health of the Balearic Government.

