Here's What Spain's So-Called 'Tourist Ban' Will Really Mean For Brits

Angelo Pantazis via Unsplash

Holiday-loving Brits have begun to panic about an imprecisely-named “tourism ban” in Spain, which is the UK’s number two holiday destination after domestic stays.

It’s true that some rules and regulations have changed in Málaga, the capital of Costa del Sol, this month, as the protests against over-tourism that took place last year have had an effect on legislation across the country.

But rest assured, sun-seekers; there are no signs an outright “tourism ban” is set to come into place in Spain, or even in Costa Del Sol.

The region, which includes cities like Marbella and Torremolinos, has introduced a three-year ban on the registration of any new holiday rentals in 43 areas.

Alicante and Madrid introduced similar laws last year.

Here’s what the new legislations actually mean for Brits:

Yes, you can still book a holiday

The new ban prevents new holiday rentals from being registered. It doesn’t get rid of existing holiday accommodation, except for some holiday flats that were registered after February 22.

Those will have to give up their licences if their access and resources aren’t separate to those of the other residents.

Many Airbnbs, hotels, and other tourist accommodation will remain as-is.

Málaga’s ban is expected to extend past the three-year proposal it’s currently based on. It’s part of a larger plan to lower disruptive noise in the city.

In parts of Costa Del Sol, tourist accommodation makes up 8% of the rental market.

Cities like Seville may follow suit, the Mirror reports.

Are there any other changes to visiting Spain?

Yes. Those hoping to buy a house in Spain from outside of the EU, including the UK, will soon have to pay a 100% property tax if they’re non-residents (ie if you live in Spain less than 183 days a year).

This is yet another measure to try to address Spain’s mounting housing crisis, the country’s leader says.

Meanwhile sleeping, camping, or swimming at Benidorm’s beaches between 00:00 am and 7 am will be met with fines of up to €1,200 this year.

Fires and BBQs are banned; smoking and drinking on the beach, as well as peeing in the sea and bringing your dog to a non-pet-friendly beach will also result in fines.

