John Bercow Denies 'Stupid Woman' Outburst But Admits 'Muttered Aside' About Government

John Bercow has admitted using the word “stupid” in Parliament - but said it was part of “a muttered aside” and not directed at Commons leader Andrea Leadsom.

In a statement to MPs on Monday, the Speaker said his outburst was due to frustration with the Government over a “very badly handled” statement and insisted that he “respects all of my colleagues”.

It comes after days of allegations that he called Tory MP Leadsom a “stupid woman” last Wednesday.

He went on: “That adjective simply summed up how I felt about the way that day’s business had been conducted.

“Anyone who knows (Leadsom) at all well will have not the slightest doubt about her political ability and her personal character.”