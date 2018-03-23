Ever since the Spice Girls posted a photo together last month confirming they’d held a meeting regarding a potential future project, rumours have been rife about what the group had up their sleeve. So far, everything from a greatest hits tour to a talent show to new material has been suggested by conflicting media outlets with regards to the plans, but it would seem we finally have an answer. A new film.

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Feb 2, 2018 at 8:27am PST

Yes, 20 years off from the Spice Girls’ first cinematic opus, ‘Spice World: The Movie’ it’s believed that the girls are getting ready for a second big-screen adventure, this time in animated form. As was first reported by Variety, all five members of the 90s girl band have consented to having their likeness used in a new superhero film (yes, really!), which would centre round the band’s “girl power” message.

PA Images via Getty Images The Spice Girls at the 'Spice World' premiere 1997

Apparently, each member of the group would voice their own characters, who will have their own superpower relating to their Spice Girls persona. This means we can expect to see Mel B as Scary Spice, frightening off the group’s enemies, Melanie C as Sporty Spice, high-kicking away the powers of evil and Geri Horner as Ginger Spice, erm… adding unwanted ginger to baddies’ meals, perhaps?

Spice Girls The girls previously appeared in animated form in the music video for 'Viva Forever'

Representatives for the Spice Girls declined to comment when approached by HuffPost UK, while their manager, Simon Fuller, thought to be in charge of the project, also remaining tight-lipped when contacted by Variety. The words “Spice Girls” and “acting” have never gone together particularly well (‘Spice World’ aside, obviously), whether it’s Victoria Beckham’s over-the-top portrayal of herself in ‘Ugly Betty’, Emma Bunton’s ‘Absolutely Fabulous’ cameo, or this star turn from Geri…

That being said, both Melanie C and Mel B have received praise for their efforts in musical theatre since the Spice Girls, with collective efforts in ‘Blood Brothers’, ‘Jesus Christ, Superstar’ and ‘Rent’. Victoria Beckham recently shot down the suggestion the Spice Girls would be hitting the road again, telling Vogue: ”I’m not going on tour. The girls aren’t going on tour.”