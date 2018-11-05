After months years of speculation, four of the five members of the Spice Girls have finally confirmed they’re hitting the road. Original members Geri Horner, Mel B, Emma Bunton and Melanie C confirmed they will be heading on tour as a four-piece on Monday afternoon, in a pre-recorded video message posted on their new band Twitter account. The video takes the form of a mock news report, in which the band reveals the six-date stadium jaunt will kick off in June 2019, with tickets set to go on sale on Saturday at 10.30am.

The tour will begin on 1 June at Manchester’s Etihad Stadium, before heading to Coventry, Sunderland, Edinburgh, Bristol and London in the two weeks that follow. Jess Glynne is also named in the video as a surprise guest. Noticeably absent from the line-up is Victoria Beckham, who hinted earlier this year that she’d be involved in some class of Spice Girls project, but was quick to dispel the suggestion that she would be going on tour with her old bandmates. She said of the announcement: “Being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish my girls so much love and fun as they go back on tour, I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time!”

Talk of a Spice Girls reunion dates all the way back to the summer of 2016, when Geri, Mel B and Emma recorded a special video message in honour of the 20th anniversary of their debut single ‘Wannabe’, telling fans that they were throwing a party and that we were all invited. Since then, though, the reunion has hit several roadblocks, though members of the group (mainly Mel B, admittedly) have always maintained they had something in the works.

PA Images via Getty Images The Spice Girls in 1997