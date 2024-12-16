We've Got Good News And Bad News For Beyond The Spider-Verse Fans

Sony

If you’ve been waiting on news of the upcoming Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse movie, we’ve got some bittersweet news.

The film, which was originally meant to come out on March 29 of this year, clearly didn’t meet that goal ― and Sony, the movie’s distributor, has kept quiet on its new release date.

But recently, the corporation shared a vague deadline with, well, Deadline, who said Sony will not be releasing the movie in 2025.

In their report, Deadline said: “They’re taking a lot of tender loving care with the next Spider-Verse animated movie, with no plans for that threequel to hit the 2025 release calendar.”

Frustratingly, there were no other updates on its expected release.

The update comes after an earlier report that came out this September suggesting the movie wouldn’t reach our screens ’til 2027.

The report claimed Sony had scrapped the film’s existing animation for “creative reasons,” though producer Christopher Miller and composer Daniel Pemberton have both said this wasn’t accurate.

Nothing has been scrapped. The reels are coming along nicely. — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) September 10, 2024

Still, Vulture reported last year that the crew behind the movie called it “uniquely arduous, involving a relentless kind of revisionism” and “death by a thousand paper cuts.”

And speaking to ScreenRant last week, the Beyond The Spider-Verse voice actor Jharrel Jerome said he hadn’t started recording for the Marvel movie yet.

He told the publication, “I haven’t [started recording], but I also can’t really say so much more because, you know, that’s such a tight-knit ship.”

He added, “I don’t even know much. I’m as much in the dark as you, but I’m excited to get back into it and see what they’re thinking, especially involving my character. That was such a badass twist to the last one.”