Spiders Love Christmas Trees ― Here's How To Spot (And Banish) Them

’Tis the season to be jolly, right?

Well, that’s what I thought too ― until I heard from Sophie Thorogood, a pest prevention specialist at Pest-Stop, who said that it’s “not uncommon to find spiders in Christmas trees.” Oh, good.

It’s especially likely if your tree has been standing outside for a long time (perhaps locked away in a shed), she added.

That’s because “Trees provide excellent hiding and nesting spots, along with a potential food source like other insects and their eggs.”

And while Sophie says the errant arachnids are likely “harmless” and are just looking for somewhere to stay during the colder months, we thought we’d find out how to find and remove the critters anyway.

You know... just in case.

Checking for spiders is pretty easy

Spiders might make themselves visible by spinning webs or simply appearing on your tree’s needles.

But if you’re just about to bring a tree in from the great outdoors and/or have unconfirmed spidery suspicions, Sophie says a simple movement should reveal any unwanted visitors.

“A firm shake outside will help dislodge spiders, spiderlings and any other pests clinging to the branches,” she shared.

Your tree isn’t the only potential spider source either, the pest expert added.

You might want to look at your baubles and fairy lights too, as decorations can harbour the eight-legged friends ― especially if they’ve laid dormant in a box for a year.

“Open your decoration storage boxes outdoors first and check for any spiders or webs before bringing them inside,” Sophie advises.

What if I do spot some spiders?

If you notice any egg sacs (shudder) or webs, the pest control pro says you should gently remove them using a brush or a vacuum cleaner.

There’s no need to use any chemicals in that case ― that’ll just harm the tree and may affect any kids or pets.

Speaking of which, vacuuming around the area, in general, can help: “Keeping the area clean and tidy is key to discouraging spiders from settling in,” Sophie says.

Spiders also thrive in damp environments, so keeping your home and tree dry is crucial.

If you do notice any cross-branch marauders, a simple glass and paper towel approach is great because it keeps the important members of our ecosystem alive.

But if you really can’t stand the sight of them, Sophie says you can “an all-natural insect spray can be applied to them.”

These “contain plant-based polymer which forms a film over the insect or spider, effectively removing them,” she explains.