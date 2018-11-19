Seeing More Spiders Than Usual? Study Suggests They're No Longer Afraid Of Light

They’re in your hallway, outside your window and dangling from street lights. Urban spiders are becoming braver and bolder, it seems, with one species in particular evolving to no longer be fearful of light.

Dr Tomer Czaczkes, a biologist from the University of Regensburg in Germany, was inspired to investigate spiders and their attitudes towards light after a night-time stroll. “I was walking down a road one night, looking at all these fats spiders in their webs on lights, and I wondered: are they evolving to like light?”

His hypothesis was correct. A team of researchers used eggs from a common breed of spider (steatoda triangulosa) taken from urban and rural locations to see how they reacted to light when they hatched.

They found spiders from rural areas were less likely to build webs near light sources, whereas urban spider babies were totally up for it.