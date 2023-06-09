Wearing The Wrong Clothes Will Get You A Serious Fine At This Popular Holiday Destination

Stefan Cristian Cioata via Getty Images

Brits abroad be warned – don’t flaunt too much flesh in the Balkans.

The Croatian city of Split has issued a ban on wearing a bikini and going shirtless in the old city centre – following the lead of Dubrovnik, another of the country’s historic cities.

It comes after a decision by Split City Council earlier this year and is intended to crackdown on disorder in the city’s cultural and historic centre, according to Croatia Week.

Advertisement

The new bylaw reads: “Inside Zone A (cultural-historical centre) it is forbidden be in a bathing suit, underwear or no clothes in a public space.”

The cost for over exposure? A fine of £129 (€150).

The same punishment, dished out by council enforcers patrolling the city’s streets, is levied on drinking in public, while walking a dog without a leash will trigger a £56 (€66) levy.

Meanwhile, travel advice for Croatia on the UK’s foreign office website warns of fines as high as £3,400 (€4,000) for “actions considered to be disturbances to public order” for disorder in town centres.

“These include fighting, verbal abuse and drunken behaviour,” it states under a list of “what not to do” when enjoying a trip to the Balkan country.

Advertisement

“Most towns have signage to advise about actions that are prohibited by local law. Take notice of your surroundings, including signage, and seek local advice.