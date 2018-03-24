BBC

Friday (23 March) night proved to be a good one for Sport Relief, as the charity raised over £38 million during their bi-annual telethon. A whopping £38,195,278 was pledged on the night, which will now go to help a number of causes both in the UK and abroad. While the figure was £17m down in the record-breaking total that was raised during the last telethon in 2016, it was still an evening to remember, as these stand-out moments prove... Kylie gets everyone ‘Dancing’

Ms Minogue was the big performer of the night, kicking proceedings off in (country) style as she gave a performance of her latest Tennessee-flavoured hit ‘Dancing’. Strictly’s first Sport Relief special

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ fans were gifted an extra special treat, with the first-ever Sport Relief special of the BBC ballroom show. It featured footballing legends Alex Scott, David Ginola and Chris Kamara. Let’s just say that some were more naturally talented than others. Michael McIntyre pranks Andy Murray

We had a little peek at this earlier in the week, as Michael McIntyre hosted a celebrity edition of his Midnight Gameshow, with tennis pro Andy Murray as his victim. He’s not always famed for his sense of humour, but luckily Andy took it all in good spirit. Greg James raises over £1million with his Gregathlon

There was a very proud moment for Radio 1′s Greg James as he was able to hand over £1,090,522 to Sport Relief. He had climbed the UK’s three biggest mountains and cycle the distance between them during his Pedal To The Peaks challenge. It was quite a journey for Greg, as he originally had to cancel the ‘Gregathlon’ part-way through due to the Beast From The East making conditions too dangerous. However, he returned to complete the challenge last week, raising an impressive sum as a result. Zoe Ball gets emotional as she discovers Sport Relief cycle total

Zoe Ball’s Sport Relief challenge was not only gruelling, but a deeply personal one too, given she did it in memory of her late boyfriend Billy Yates, who she lost to suicide last year. The presenter became emotional as it was revealed her 350 cycle ride from Marlow to Brighton had raised £1,198,012. Helen Skelton and Vanessa White win Celebrity Boxing

There was a battle of the channels as stars from the BBC went up against a team of ITV’s famous faces in a boat race. Davina vs. The Body Coach

