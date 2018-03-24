Zoe Ball Moved To Tears As She Discovers Sport Relief Cycle Total

Zoe Ball was moved to tears as she discovered her Sport Relief cycle had raised over £1 million for the charity. The presenter cycled 350 miles from Marlow to Brighton in memory of her boyfriend Billy Yates, who took his own life last year after struggling with depression.

During Friday (23 March) night’s Sport Relief telethon, Zoe appeared in the studio to find out the amount of money her challenge had personally raised for this year’s appeal. She was astounded when Freddie Flintoff revealed the public had donated a whopping £1,198,012, becoming visibly emotional.

What superstars you guys are - raising a massive £1,198,012 for @ZoeTheBall’s #HardestRoadHome 🙌Donate to @SportRelief and help change lives across the UK and the world > https://t.co/xH3dGZaJ1Z pic.twitter.com/gQn9j7lAd3 — Sport Relief (@sportrelief) March 24, 2018

Greg James, who completed a similar challenge climbing the UK’s three biggest mountains and cycling the distance between, also raised £1,090,522. The figures represented a large chunk of the final total Sport Relief raised on the night, which stood at £38,195,278. Zoe’s challenge was the subject of a documentary earlier this week, in which she moved viewers with her account of the last time she saw her late boyfriend.