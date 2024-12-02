I'm A Doctor ― Here's Why You've Had Spots On Your Bum Recently

RyanJLane via Getty Images

You might already know that winter can give us itchier skin, especially at night

But speaking to Dr Hussain Ahmad, a hospital doctor and consultant practitioner based in the UK, HuffPost UK found another grim fact about the season ― it could be contributing to the pimple population of Cheeksville.

He explained that one of the many potential causes of bum-based bumps is folliculitis, or an inflamed hair follicle, which results in a raised, red, sometimes sore spot that looks a lot like acne.

This might be more likely in the winter, he added.

Why?

“Folliculitis happens when hair follicles are clogged with sweat, oil, or bacteria,” the doctor told HuffPost UK.

And even though this winter has been pretty chilly, anyone who’s hopped onto a tube recently will know that doesn’t mean it’s less of a sweaty time than summer.

“It can be more of a problem in winter because we wear heavier, less breathable clothing and tend to sit more,” the doctor shared.

Even if you’re sweating less, it might be less able to escape than it would in the lighter-clothed months.

Luckily, the problem can be easy to prevent.

“To avoid it, try wearing looser fabrics, showering as soon after you’ve become sweaty, and using a gentle exfoliator to keep the skin clear,” the doctor advised.

“Products with salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide can also help prevent the spots.”

Should I ever worry about a bum spot?

There are other causes of spots on your bottom, such as boils (skin infections), cystic acne, and sebaceous cysts.

So even though Holland & Barrett agree with Dr Ahmad ― they also say most cases of bum spots are from folliculitis ― it can sometimes belie something more serious.

“As for when to worry, if you notice a spot that’s unusually painful, swollen, or doesn’t heal after a couple of weeks, it could be a sign of an infection or even a boil,” the doctor said.