We shouldn’t need a seasonal reminder to keep clutter at bay but warmer weather is the perfect prompt for some wardrobe TLC to stop our homes bursting at the seams. And a wardrobe revamp isn’t just about rediscovering summer clothes, it’s an opportune moment to assess what you have collected over the years: and for anyone living with limited space, you neglect this chance at your peril. But as anyone who has attempted to conquer the clothes pile will know - it is easier said than done.

Maskot via Getty Images

How Do You Spring Clean Your Wardrobe? Do you strive for a minimal capsule wardrobe or just a few spare hangers here and there? And how long unworn, really is too long? Start by moving the items you don’t need. The first stage of a revamp is about moving items you won’t be wearing for the next few months. In April this is heavy knitwear and thick coats. These winter items are bulky and likely to sit untouched until the end of summer, so you can move them out of sight (you’re not throwing away at this point). Find good storage solutions such as under-the-bed boxes or vacuum packing. Ensure they are well sealed so your clothes won’t be ruined by moths or damp. SUBSCRIBE AND FOLLOW STYLE Get top stories and blog posts emailed to me each day. Newsletters may offer personalized content or advertisements. Learn more Newsletter Please enter a valid email address Thank you for signing up! You should receive an email to confirm your subscription shortly. There was a problem processing your signup; please try again later Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Podcast

Snapchat

Google+

Pinterest CLOSE Move on to the easy wins. Even the most sentimental clothes-hoarder can start by getting rid of items that are so uncomfortable to wear that either a) you never wear them out of the house or b) when you do wear them, you come home with physical injuries. See shoes that require blister plasters, bras that cut into your ribcage and knickers that leave you with sore red marks on your hips. Ask yourself some honest questions. In January, Weight Waters estimated there are around £10 billion worth of unworn clothes in our wardrobes, and one reason some of them are unworn is because we’re waiting to get slimmer to fit into them. Anecdotally we can all vouch for keeping clothes that are the wrong size. If they don’t fit now (and haven’t for more than one year) then ditch them.

The average lifetime for a garment of clothing in the UK is just 2.2 years." WRAP

Think about whether the item is still relevant in your life. Some people adopt a hard and fast rule about not having worn an item for a certain length of time - this can vary from months to years on end. But this can fail to take into account occasionwear or the cyclical nature of trends. Instead it might be smarter to take the Marie Kondo approach: and ask does this still spark joy? Is this item relevant to who you are now as a person (not you 10 years ago). If not, time for it to go. Have a trial separation. If you have a suspicion that an item needs to leave, but you can’t quite commit to ditching it, why not try a trial separation period? Psychologist Anuschka Rees, who helped write ‘Detox Handbook’ says to store these items out of sight. Then reopen the box six months later and cull the pieces you haven’t thought about since you packed them away. Extend the life of items you want to keep. For items you haven’t touched in months because they are damaged or worn - WRAP, an organisation promoting sustainability, says the average lifetime for a garment of clothing in the UK is just 2.2 years - it doesn’t have to be the end. Alicia Taylor, a sustainable fashion business owner, says you can do this with small changes. Firstly through prevention and then repairs: “Most of us wash our clothes too often and at too high a temperature. Check the label, turn the dial down, hand wash where you can. And when the inevitable happens and a button comes off or a zipper goes - repair rather than throw away.”

Spiderstock via Getty Images