Stacey Solomon Slams Now Magazine For 'Bullying' Cover That Branded Her 'Boring, Desperate And Cheap'

Stacey Solomon has accused Now magazine of bullying, after they ran a cover that called her ‘boring, cheap and desperate’. The ‘Loose Women’ panellist called out the women’s weekly on Twitter after their latest issue was released, calling it the “meanest thing she’d ever seen”

The publication carried an image of Stacey on the front alongside the headline: “Stacey: ‘Boring’, ‘Desperate’, ‘Cheap’ - Why Fans Are Sick Of Her”. The inside story was built on a handful of negative comments made about the star on social media, who questioned her authenticity and behaviour. After seeing the cover, Stacey tweeted a picture of it, commenting: “That’s the meanest thing I’ve ever seen @celebsnow.”

When the magazine failed to respond to her overnight, Stacey tweeted them again, questioning why they feel the need to “constantly tear people down in a bullying manner”. She tweeted to her 1.4 million followers: “Why the silence @celebsnow u created an entire cover based on the opinions of maybe 3 people & now there are almost a thousand people holding Now accountable as to why u feel u need to constantly tear people down in a bullying manor & it’s as u haven’t seen ur 900+ notifications [sic].”

Why the silence @celebsnow u created an entire cover based on the opinions of maybe 3 people & now there are almost a thousand people holding Now accountable as to why u feel u need to constantly tear people down in a bullying manor & it’s as u haven’t seen ur 900+ notifications. https://t.co/kGGDLRPq0Q — Stacey Solomon (@StaceySolomon) August 29, 2018

Stacey was inundated with support from fans and many famous faces, including Vicky Pattison, Olly Murs and Ashley Roberts.

Today my #WCW without a doubt goes to my gorgeous girl @staceysolomon!!



Stacey is the type of woman who turns up to support you whenever you ask, even if she’s got to be… https://t.co/oY8CwfkPCo — Vicky Pattison (@VickyPattison) August 29, 2018

Babe you’re one the brightest lights in a room. So kind and beautiful. Those people who write these kind of things are unhappy souls. Polar opposite of you! 💘💘💘 — ASHLEY ROBERTS (@ImAshleyRoberts) August 29, 2018

😂😂 great dresses ladies! And yes @StaceySolomon can’t believe they have used this as a headline! What a load of rubbish! 🤬 — Olly Murs (@ollyofficial) August 29, 2018

The former ‘X Factor’ star later issued a fuller response to the article, where she critiqued other damaging pieces of content from the publication. Noting the news today that 24% of 14-year-olds are self-harming, Stacey noted: “The saddest part of this publication is that, inside of this magazine, it goes from telling girls to get a revenge body (because it must be their body that caused any upset in their lives and change that is the only way to fix it), to Stacey’s celebrating her natural body and we are bored of it. “Enter the statistic out today - 1/4 of 14 year olds are self harming because they don’t feel good enough.” She continued: “The best thing to come out of this is that thousands of people disagree with this awful, bullying, insecure-pushing journalism and won’t stand for it. “The best thing to come out of social media is learning that most people are inherently kind, want to build people up and work together in creating a kinder, safe environment for everyone around them.” She added: “Kind people and your support never ceases to amaze me. It’s because of you that eventually people won’t feel so insecure and low about themselves. So thank you.”

Final thoughts... and for everyone on here, you are so inspirational and will be the reason people will begin to feel that they can be themselves. So thank you. pic.twitter.com/QIIWduJlpg — Stacey Solomon (@StaceySolomon) August 29, 2018

HuffPost UK has contacted a spokesperson for Now magazine for comment, and is awaiting a response. Stacey has since appeared on BBC Radio 5Live to discuss the matter, where she further questioned the message magazines like Now are sending young women. She told Anna Foster: “I think a lot of people think it is part and parcel of the job and it’s water off a duck’s back, don’t worry. “And the majority of the time I do try and adopt that mentality because I don’t want anybody to have the power to make me feel a certain way. I want to be in control of how I feel and, you know, no matter how much somebody tries to drag me down I want to be able to go “NO…I am not allowing you to do that”… “But sometimes it does get in, I am a human being and sometimes it does really hurt. “It’s not so much the comments towards me that really upset me I think it’s the insinuation that nobody is good enough and the message that sends out to people and the effect that it has on people that actually really brings me down more than anything.”

