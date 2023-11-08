Stacey Solomon Returns To Loose Women For First Time Since Giving Birth, Following Exit Speculation

Stacey Solomon on Loose Women on Wednesday Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Stacey Solomon has returned to Loose Women for the first time since giving birth.

The TV personality and husband Joe Swash welcomed their third child together, a baby girl named Belle in February.

She has been a regular panellist on the ITV talk show since 2016 and made her last appearance on the show in December 2022.

Advertisement

There had been speculation in the press in recent weeks that Stacey had quietly left Loose Women, but as she made her comeback on Wednesday, she told panellists Kaye Adams, Katie Piper and Judi Love, that she is “so happy” to be back.

She said: “I am so happy to be here, I feel like I have missed so much. It has been so crazy, Belle was a wonderful surprise but have had to film my filming schedule into a very short filming period.

“And now I get to be with my actual friends again, for a catch-up, it’s like therapy being here.”

In December 2022, Stacey announced that she was eight months pregnant with her fifth child. Of the news, she said on Instagram the pregnancy was “a huge surprise”.

Advertisement

Upon her return to Loose Women, Stacey also shared her latest hobby which includes attending 6 am training classes.

“I’ve gone to the dark side, I’m sorry,” she joked. “It wasn’t for me, exercise. That’s not in my path of life.”

Her fitness journey was kicked off unintentionally when her husband bought a treadmill but hadn’t used it for two years.

The Sort Your Life Out host said she was in the process of throwing the gym equipment away but decided to try it.

“I got a little bit addicted. I am really enjoying it. It makes me feel so good,” she told the panellists.

Advertisement