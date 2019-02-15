The cause of death for four children killed in a house fire in Stafford has yet to be established, an inquest has heard.

Riley Holt, eight, Keegan Unitt, six, Tilly Rose Unitt, four, and three-year-old Olly Unitt died in the blaze in Sycamore Lane, Highfields, Stafford, on 5 February.

South Staffordshire’s assistant coroner Margaret Jones officially opened the inquests of the four children on Friday, confirming all of them had been formally identified.

More than £30,000 raised for the family of the four children is to be put into a trust to help their brother.

The boy, named by trustees as two-year-old Jack, was taken to hospital after escaping from a first-floor window with his mother Natalie Unitt and her partner Chris Moulton.

Unitt, 24, and Moulton, 28, did not attend the brief two-minute hearing at Burton Town Hall.

A 24-year-old woman and a man aged 28 who were arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter have been bailed by police investigating last week’s fire.

A provisional inquest date for all four children was set for 11 July this year.