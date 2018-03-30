Stansted Airport Fire Sparks Evacuation On Easter Weekend

Stansted Airport was evacuated on Friday after a bus burst into flames outside one of the terminals.
A tweet from the Stansted Airport account posted at 4.40pm on Friday read: “Due to a fire on the car park shuttle bus, terminal forecourt and surrounded area including parts of the terminal building are being evacuated due to smoke.
“We are investigating this as a matter of urgency and will provide an update shortly.”
Firefighters were sent to the busy airport, based in Essex.
Dramatic videos and pictures were shared online of the incident as many passengers waited to board flights for the start of the Easter weekend.
Stansted Airport’s Twitter account announced at 5.12pm that the fire had been put out.
The airport said on Twitter: “Following a shuttle bus fire on the terminal forecourt, the Express Set Down remains closed.
“Due to the earlier evacuation of the terminal, all passengers are now in the process of being re-screened through security.
“While we’re working on returning to normal operations we advise all passengers due to depart this evening to contact their airline directly for the up-to-date flight information. Thank you for your cooperation.”
