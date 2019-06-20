The Star Wars: Empire Strikes Back Mistake Hiding In Plain Sight For 39 years

The Star Wars saga takes place a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away. But one goof that’s been hiding in plain sight for decades is of much more recent ― and far, far more local ― vintage.

If you take a close look at Luke’s lightsaber in the wampa cave on the icy planet of Hoth in 1980s Empire Strikes Back, you’ll see NEW YORK stamped into the bottom.

The error was spotted by Pablo Hidalgo of the Lucasfilm Story Group, who works to ensure continuity throughout the Star Wars franchise: