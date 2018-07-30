Mark Hamill has shared an emotional Instagram post, stating it’s “bittersweet” to be facing his final chapter of ‘Star Wars’ without Carrie Fisher. Carrie died shortly after production had completed on the eighth episode, ‘The Last Jedi’, and until last week, it was unclear how the filmmakers would write General Leia out of the ninth movie.

Ben A. Pruchnie via Getty Images Carrie and Mark in July 2016

On Friday, it was announced that Leia’s story will finish on screen thanks to previously unseen footage of the actress in action. Despite Luke Skywalker’s final ‘The Last Jedi’ scene, Mark Hamill will also return and posting on Instagram, he admitted to having mixed feelings. “It’s bittersweet facing my final chapter without her – She is simply irreplaceable,” he wrote, alongside two pictures of himself and Carrie. “I’m finding solace in the fact that she won’t BE replaced & would love the worldwide outpouring of affection from those who loved her when they heard the news. “#CarrieOnForever.”

Speaking over the weekend, Carrie’s brother, Todd, said he “couldn’t be more personally thrilled and happy that our Carrie will reprise her role as Princess Leia in the new and final ‘Star Wars Episode IX’, using previously unreleased footage of her shot for ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’”. His statement continued: “As we, her family, as well as her extended family of fans around the world so believe, Carrie’s ‘Princess Leia’ is forever entrenched in the franchise and her indelible presence is fundamental to the film. “J.J. Abrams understood Carrie’s iconic role, and he has masterfully re-crafted this final entry to include this unused and very last footage of Carrie ever taken, without resorting to CGI or animatronics. Our family and her fans will look forward with great anticipation for this one.” The film will also (finally!) see the return of Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian. Filming begins on Wednesday at Pinewood Studios, Buckinghamshire.