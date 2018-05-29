Why Starbucks In The US Is Closing To Do 'Unconscious Bias Training' Today

Americans in need of a Tall Matcha Green Tea Creme Frappucino will be left wanting today as Starbucks closes more than 8,000 cafes across the US on Tuesday to conduct “unconscious bias training”.

The move comes as the coffee shop giant tries to restore its image after a cafe manager in Philadelphia called the police to arrest two black men who were waiting for a friend.

The two men later settled with the city of Philadelphia for $1 each, but secured a donation of $200,000 to a programme dedicated to supporting young entrepreneurs.

The arrests sparked protests and accusations of racial profiling at the coffee chain, which has become known for its liberal stance on social issues such as same-sex marriage.