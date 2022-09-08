The decision to borrow - when interest payments on government debt are rising - has opened up a clear dividing line with Labour.

Starmer cited estimates that energy producers could make £170 billion in unexpected windfall profits over the next two years.

He told MPs: “The head of BP has called this crisis a cash machine for his company, and households are on the other end of that cash machine, their bills funding these eye-watering profits.”

Starmer said the windfall tax should be expanded, but said: “The prime minister…wants to leave these vast profits on the table with one clear and obvious consequence: the bill will be picked up by working people.”