Starmer Tells Truss To Turn Down £115,000 Allowance For Former Prime Ministers

Keir Starmer today said Liz Truss should turn down the allowance of up to £115,000 a year she will be entitled to as a former prime minister.

The Labour leader said the “right thing to do” was to reject the payout because she resigned after just 44 days in power.

The allowance was introduced in 1991 after the resignation of Margaret Thatcher to support former PMs in their public duties after they leave office.

Truss announced her resignation on Thursday, making her the shortest serving prime minister in history.

Asked if she deserved the handout, Starmer told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “No, she should turn it down.

“I think that’s the right thing to do. She’s done 44 days in office. She’s not really entitled to it. She should turn it down and not take it.”

It follows similar calls from the Lib Dems who said it would leave a “bitter taste” if Truss takes the payment.

Lib Dem cabinet office spokeswoman Christine Jardine said: “For Truss to walk off into the sunset with a potential six figure dividend, while leaving the British public to suffer, would be unconscionable.”

The government’s death spiral means there must be another leadership contest to select the next Tory party leader and prime minister.

Chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee Sir Graham Brady announced the party would hold a contest to replace her within a week.

It follows complaints that the two-month contest to replace Boris Johnson over the summer paralysed government for too long.

Behind the scenes, Tory MPs are hammering the phones and have started the horse trading ahead of the election.