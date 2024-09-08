Starmer Says He Is 'Worried' About Rise Of Far Right But Is Adamant UK Is Not 'A Racist Country'

#bbclaurak: Do you think we are a racist country?



Keir Starmer: "No... We are a country of decent, tolerant people... the real Britain was the people that came out the day after... they are the real face of Britain." pic.twitter.com/kDfGC3JS7y — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) September 8, 2024

Keir Starmer admitted he is “worried” about the rise of the far right, but told the BBC that the UK is not a racist country.

In a sit-down with Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, the prime minister addressed the violent anti-immigration riots which broke out just weeks into his premiership last month.

Advertisement

The far-right started unrest across the country after a wave of misinformation spread online about three girls who were killed in Southport.

The thugs attacked mosques and hotels housing asylum seekers, leading to hundreds of arrests and many tough prison sentences after a government-led crackdown.

“The riots were symbolic of a broken society,” Starmer told the BBC. “I’m not going to justify those riots – they are not capable of justification.

“They were not protests, they were far-right in the main, but underneath that, was a societal black hole, a broken hole in our society that we need to mend.”

Advertisement

“Do you think the rioters were racist?” Kuenssberg said.

“I think the far-right – there was racism there.” He said, adding: “It was totally illegitimate, it was not acceptable in any society, and yes I accept that across the country people have strong views about things like immigration, but I’m not prepared to tolerate that sort of disorder, nor will I change government policy one bit because of that sort of violence.”

“Do you think we’re a racist country?” Kuenssberg asked.

The prime minister replied: “I don’t think we’re a racist country. I think we are a country of decent people, tolerant people.

“The real Britain was the people who came out the day after. It was incredible, people came out with their trowels, with their brooms, they cleaned up, they rebuilt.”

He said that was the Britain which is “essential” for bringingt he country back together.

The BBC host asked: “Do you think leaders have been complacent about the rise of the far-right?”

“I am worried about the rise of the far right,” Starmer admitted.

“We can see what is happening in Germany with the recent elections, we can see what’s happening in France and I’m worried about the far-right because it’s the sort of snake oil, the easy answer.”

Advertisement

But Starmer said he believes the best argument against the rise of the far right is “delivery in government”.