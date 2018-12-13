32,000 More Households Are Now Classed As Homeless Than In 2010

There are now more than 82,000 households living in temporary accommodation in England – a 71% jump from 50,000 in 2010, the latest figures show.

Homelessness data from the Ministry of Communities and Local Government show a 5% increase in statutory homelessness between April and June this year, compared with 78,540 over the same period last year.

Of the households living in temporary accommodation by the end of June, there were 123,630 children, an average of 2.1 per household.

Nearly one-third of households who approached their local council for help – 17,570 – were those living in private rented accommodation.