Steam Is The iTunes Of Video Games - But Why Has It Attracted Such Controversy?

If you know someone who plays video games on a PC, whether that’s a friend or child, the likelihood is that they’ll be using Steam.

Developed by video games publisher Valve in the early 00′s, Steam has grown to become the ‘iTunes’ of video games.

Steam is so successful that Valve makes more money per employer than both Apple and Google and with around 30 million people signed up it’s one of the largest platforms for playing video games.

Despite its size, Steam’s existence isn’t controversy free. Last month the company was forced to take down a game from its platform for simulating a school shooting.

That the game was even allowed on the platform in the first place highlights one of the biggest risks that comes with using Steam, or allowing your child to use Steam. It has almost no regulation.

This was confirmed when one of Valve’s engineers wrote a lengthy blog post during where he announced that Steam would “allow everything” on its platform short of content that’s “illegal or straight up trolling”.

If you’re curious about Steam or have a child who uses it and you want to learn more here’s everything you need to know.

What is Steam?