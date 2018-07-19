Stella Artois And Custard Creams Are The Secret To A Long Life, Says 100-Year-Old

An OAP who has just celebrated her 100th birthday has attributed her longevity to her two favourite things - Stella Artois lager and custard creams.

Eileen Maher, who is 30 years older than the NHS and just three months younger than the RAF, received a telegram from the Queen to mark her centenary and enjoyed a dance with a fellow resident at the Princess Alexandra care home where she lives in Blackpool.

Care services manager Elaine Wright said: “Eileen said she just wanted her telegram from the Queen - and to be loved.”

She added: “Eileen’s not big on bubbly so her favourite tipple was on tap - Stella Artois. With a packet of custard creams, it’s her not-so-secret self-indulgence.”

Former mill worker Maher, who only moved into the care home three years ago, said: “It’s all been wonderful. I didn’t expect a party but it’s lovely they have done something so special for me. Being content has helped me reach my 100th birthday.”

Sound advice.